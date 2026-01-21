WATCH: Alberta hospital worker seen playing Minecraft at work

EDMONTON — A University of Alberta Hospital employee was spotted playing Minecraft during work hours, according to a social media video released on Tuesday. The video, posted on TikTok by Yeg Insider, shows a healthcare worker sitting at a nursing station and appears to be playing Minecraft on a computer. Though the Western Standard has not verified these claims, the video states it was filmed during "work hours" but does not reveal the employee's position or the specific time or details of the incident. ."I'm not here to attack one person, but this raises a serious question about accountability and standards in a system that's already under pressure," said the person who recorded a voice over for the video. "Because if this is considered normal in a critical public workplace, then something is clearly broken at a managment level. And before anyone rushes to defend it, ask yourself, honestly, would this be acceptable at your job, on the clock, paid by the public?" Many commentors have come to the defence of the worker in the video. Defences have included questions about whether he is even on shift, or if he is on break. Other have shrugged it off by saying that they see these things happening at their own jobs.Conversely, there have been users who, like the video's creator, were critical of the fact that this was happening inside of a hospital, let alone by a public employee."I worked in a hospital for years and watched my colleagues do similar things. Nothing new. So disgusting. Some work and some play," wrote a user.Additional commenters have used the video to criticize the employee and other healthcare professionals."All i hear about is how over worked they are. How crazy busy the hospitals are. Every time I'm at one they're like a ghost town," wrote a user..The post comes as Alberta is in the midst of what healthcare workers and other critics have called an "Emergency room crisis" due to an overload of patients in the province’s hospitals.Alberta's healthcare system has been under strict scrutiny following the death of following the death of Prashant Sreekumar, a 44-year-old father, who died of cardiac arrest while waiting in the ER at Grey Nuns Community Hospital for eight hours before receiving treatment in December.Pressure escelated over the weekend, after a leaked documents that Alberta ER doctors sent to Premier Danielle Smith, revealed six "preventable deaths," and numberous other "near misses" caused overcrowding in Alberta hospitals over the previous two weeks.Provincial government officials have offered their condolences to the families of all the victims of these incidents. The province has also stated that it has heard the calls from health professionals and is working with them to help alleviate pressure in the short-, medium-, and long term.