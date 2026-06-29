WATCH: Alberta independence supporter shoved into traffic at Edmonton intersection

CALGARY — An Alberta independence supporter was caught on video being shoved toward moving traffic on Sunday evening.Don Bonnar, an advocate with Alberta Sovereignty Now, a grassroots activist group based in Alberta that advocates for the province’s independence from Canada, was shoved onto the street near the intersection of 109 Street and Jasper Avenue in Edmonton. A video circulating online appears to show Bonnar waving an Alberta flag before an unidentified individual confronted him and forcefully pushed him into an active traffic lane. Bonnar was able to regain his footing and avoid being fully struck by a vehicle.The suspect is seen leaving the area shortly afterward..Bonnar later confirmed he suffered injuries but indicated they were relatively minor."That car did drive over my foot and there's a bunch of skin missing on my elbow but it's all a long way from my patriotic heart," Bonnar wrote on X following the incident.The video quickly spread across social media, where many users condemned the confrontation."This is attempted murder," one user wrote, while another commented, "Political differences should never end with someone being pushed into traffic."Others called for police to investigate the incident and identify the individual seen in the video.A smaller number of commenters characterized it as a "minor scuffle" or argued that Bonnar's injuries appeared limited, though others countered that the seriousness of the incident lay in the risk created by pushing someone toward moving traffic..The incident took place amid heightened tensions over the province's proposed October 19 referendum. The ballot includes a question asking voters whether Alberta should remain a province of Canada or if the government should begin the process for a binding provincial referendum on independence..As of Monday, the Edmonton Police Service have not publicly commented on the incident or confirmed whether an investigation has been launched.The Western Standard has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for comment had not received a response at the time of publication.