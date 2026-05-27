WATCH: 'ALBERTA MAN': Daredevil sends jet boat flying over Lundbreck Falls

CALGARY — A video of an Alberta man allegedly breaking a world record by launching a jet boat over Lundbreck Falls has gone viral online.The stunt, which took place on Monday, shows a man identified as Dusty Friesen speeding down the Crowsnest River in his jet boat before making a dramatic 29-foot jump over the falls and continuing downstream.Friesen later claimed on Facebook that he had set a new record for the “highest naturally flowing waterfall jumped with a water jet boat.”“Lundbreck Falls done by myself in my boat named Dent. Total water-to-water descent 29 feet,” Friesen wrote in the post..The 23-second video has since exploded online, racking up roughly 1.7 million views on the social media platform X.Lundbreck Falls is located near the hamlet of Lundbreck, about 195 kilometres southwest of Calgary.According to his Facebook profile, Friesen works at Star-K Oilfield Reclamation. .He also operates a YouTube channel under the name “@dustydoeser,” where he regularly posts videos of river runs, jumps, and other stunts involving his boat, which he calls “Dent.”.The stunt drew a mix of admiration and disbelief online.“Congratulations on the record breaker. Now Dent needs to be treated nicely,” one Facebook user commented.“That’s a hell of a drop buddy. Congrats on the record, you crazy bugger,” another wrote.One commenter on X bluntly summed up the reaction: “That man is nuttier than a squirrel turd.”The Western Standard has reached out to Friesen for comment on Facebook.