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WATCH: 'ALBERTA MAN': Daredevil sends jet boat flying over Lundbreck Falls

One commenter on X bluntly summed up the reaction: “That man is nuttier than a squirrel turd.”
A video of an Alberta man allegedly breaking a world record by launching a jet boat over Lundbreck Falls has gone viral online.
A video of an Alberta man allegedly breaking a world record by launching a jet boat over Lundbreck Falls has gone viral online.Courtesy of Dustin Friesen via Facebook
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