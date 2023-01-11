An Alberta resident walked around a Costco to claim grocery prices have increased more than what Statistics Canada is saying.
“I kept getting told we got 6%, 7% inflation,” said the man, who goes by the name Ferryman’s Toll, in a video.
“You’ve got to be kidding me.”
7% inflation? Try 75%. pic.twitter.com/dLMUvdSRF8— 🪙The Ferryman's Toll🪙 (@ferryman4747) January 9, 2023
Inflation in Canada was at 6.8% on a year-over-year basis in November, down from a 6.9% gain in October, according to December 21 data from Statistics Canada.
Excluding food and energy, prices rose 5.4% on a yearly basis in November, following a 5.3% gain in October. Slower price growth for gas and furniture was offset by higher costs for mortgage interest and rent.
Food prices went up by 11.4% in November, compared to this time last year. Food inflation remained broad-based, with grocery prices rising at a faster rate than every other item every month for the past year.
The Ferryman’s Toll said a box of lentils is now going for $15.99. He said he bought the same lentils for $6.99 one year ago.
Chicken broth is being being sold for $8.69. He bought the same chicken broth for $5.69 two months ago.
Mayonnaise was being sold for $9.99. It was priced at $6.99, on sale for $4.99, a little while ago.
He bought flour for $5.99 one year ago. He is paying $12.49 for flour now.
The Ferryman’s Toll concluded by showing butter going for $13.59 at the moment. He was paying $9.49 for butter in the past.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Becel big tub (2 kg or so) of marjarine was around $9.50 at Walmart 18 months ago. I bought one at a Your Independent Grocer (President's Choice) here in Alberta two days ago. Price? $16.49.
Agree totally. Food prices are up anywhere from 30% to 100%. They will go up more over the next year when increased carbon tax and fertilizer tariffs work there way through the system. If Trudeau has his way, reduced fertilizer usage will reduce crop yields, further increasing the price of food. All of this is the federal government's fault...not COVID, not Putin, not climate change!
[thumbup]
