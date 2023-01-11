Grocery Store Fruits and Vegetables

Grocery store fruits and vegetables 

 Courtesy Gemma on Unsplash

An Alberta resident walked around a Costco to claim grocery prices have increased more than what Statistics Canada is saying. 

“I kept getting told we got 6%, 7% inflation,” said the man, who goes by the name Ferryman’s Toll, in a video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Becel big tub (2 kg or so) of marjarine was around $9.50 at Walmart 18 months ago. I bought one at a Your Independent Grocer (President's Choice) here in Alberta two days ago. Price? $16.49.

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Agree totally. Food prices are up anywhere from 30% to 100%. They will go up more over the next year when increased carbon tax and fertilizer tariffs work there way through the system. If Trudeau has his way, reduced fertilizer usage will reduce crop yields, further increasing the price of food. All of this is the federal government's fault...not COVID, not Putin, not climate change!

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.