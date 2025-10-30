WATCH: Alberta students walk out as teachers go back to work

Students have gathered across Alberta to walk out of their schools, responding to teachers being legislated back to work.On Thursday, students were pictured at the Alberta Legislature, gathered with signs and speakers.CBC reports that similar protests were taking place at city hall in Calgary.The back-to-work legislation, or Bill 2, was first introduced on Monday and then passed, forcing teachers back on Wednesday. .The legislation also invoked the notwithstanding clause, which is found in Section 33 of the Charter, allowing provincial legislation to declare a statute can operate despite the rights and freedoms guaranteed by sections 2 and 7 to 15 of the Charter.This means, if the ATA or any teacher were to strike, they would be fined up to $500 a day for individuals and up to $500,000 a day for the union.The legislation and the amendment will last from September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2028."(The strike) passes that bar of irreparable harm, which we think that it obviously has now — it's the longest strike action in educational history where that has been met," stated Minister of Justice Mickey Amery.