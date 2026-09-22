WATCH: Alberta village school reopens as Sikh gurdwara, hosts 'Education for Sikh Faith' event

ROCKYFORD — In the small village of Rockyford, Alberta, a new Sikh Gurdwara opened its doors to residents, and the Western Standard has a special inside look into the building.On Sunday, the old Rockyford school, now officially called Gurudwara Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji, held an "Education for Sikh Faith" event, with over 20 Rockyford residents in attendance.The Strathmore RCMP were also there, presenting facts about the Sikh religion and answering questions about the Gurdwara. Many did ask questions, with one resident inquiring where the members of the Gurdwara are coming from — since Rockyford, population 400, does not have any Sikh residents according to the most recent 2021 Census.."I'm curious — the church is a place for the community to gather to worship. The question I have is, for this building, where is the community that gathers?" asked one man."So basically, the community comes from other parts," answered the RCMP officer."Coming from Calgary as well."The officer went on to say some even bike to the location, mostly gathering there on Sundays..The RCMP officer also explained the two articles often carried by Sikhs: including a kirpan (a small knife) and bangles (a type of bracelet), passing both around for residents to view."It's not a weapon," stated the RCMP about the kirpan.The officer later stated the kirpan is "very small. We'll pass you around. It's not sharp," with most Sikhs carrying one around with them all the time. As for the intentions around the event, the officer explained to residents, "I'll do a lesson to explain [about Sikhism], and if you guys want to give your input regarding how we can do our best in this community and to maintain this building, we will gladly teach this here.".They later took everyone upstairs where the actual Gurdwara was, asking everyone, men and women, to cover their heads prior to entering.There, Sikh music played while onlookers sat on the floor watching the performance.After the music had run its course, the end was near, with the officer adding to residents that the Gurdwara offers free food to those who need it in the community."They open up a kitchen for people who need food.".Rockyford's municipality previously posted on its Facebook page, offering its residents a chance "to learn about the Sikh Faith on September 20 at 10 am" thanks to an invitation by the Guru Harkrishan Sahib Gurdwara, which now occupies the premises of the old Rockyford school.The village had sold its former school, closed back in 2016, to an undisclosed buyer who took possession of the property back in April.The Western Standard reported back in June on the Gurdwara, which the village had previously stated was a "cultural centre," but has been officially opened as a religious Gurdwara.