WATCH: Alberta's care first system — a repeat of 20 years ago?

Care first auto insurance, the Alberta government's attempt at a no-fault auto insurance model, will be introduced in 2027.Readers may or may not know the system draws similarities to regulations proposed almost 20 years ago. Mark McCourt, a personal injury lawyer at McCourt Law Firm, wrote an article on the similarities between the previously proposed cap and the Care-first system soon to be introduced.The main similarity is insurance lobbying for the system. To explain this in-depth, check out the clip below... .Back in 2004, the province passed a "Minor Injury Regulation", influenced by an Insurance Bureau of Canada lobbyist, capping minor injury compensation.This capped damages payable to motor vehicle accident victims for minor pain and suffering.McCourt mentioned the original proposed cap, however, was a "$4,000 cap on pain and suffering compensation for practically all non-catastrophic injuries.""Serious injuries not subject to the proposed cap included death, quadriplegia, paraplegia, severe traumatic brain injury, amputation, third-degree burns and internal organ damage.".A similarity, McCort states is, "the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), their job is to try to convince governments, like the Alberta government, to reduce the rights of injured people to fair compensation from the insurance companies."He adds through this method, "auto insurance companies can make a bunch more money."Under the care first model, Albertans' right to sue at-fault drivers will be severely limited.According to the Alberta government, the right to sue will still be allowed in serious cases..This is conditional and requires the other driver to be convicted of a specific criminal or traffic offence, or the financial loss of the victim exceeds government-set caps on no-fault benefits.When the Western Standard talked to Heather Mack, the Manager of Education and Engagement at the Alberta Automobile Insurance Rate Board (AIRB), she stated, "Well, first of all, the law says that the insurer must pay out to the point where you have reached full medical benefit.""So that will be up to medical professionals.""If the insurer then is in disagreement with the medical professional or your own opinion — because you know your body best, you'll be able to take that to a dispute resolution system that will happen within government."."So it won't be the insurers, it'll be a dispute resolution that's still to be set up in regulation."The province says it will announce the regulation for the care first system in fall 2025.Alberta's current mixed automobile insurance system gives individuals who are injured in crashes coverage through their insurance.Plus, if someone else caused the accident, individuals have the right to sue for lost income, pain and suffering, and other serious damages..If you like what you've read (and want to learn more), check out the clip above for the full conversation with Mark McCourt.