WATCH: Alec Baldwin’s agitator makes crazed appearance on Piers Morgan show

An unhinged left-wing agitator, who harassed actor Alec Baldwin in a coffee shop this week, has appeared on the UK's Piers Morgan Show for a second shockingly outrageous performance. The woman, who goes by “Crackhead Barney” on social media, repeatedly asked Baldwin why he “killed that lady” and demanded he say, “Free Palestine” at a New York City cafe, until he got so frustrated he smacked her phone out of her hand.The woman Barney was referring to is Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer that Baldwin shot and killed on the set of his movie Rust in 2021. The gun held live rounds and Baldwin was supposed to be using it as a prop. The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter for the death of Hutchins on Monday, April 15. Balwin’s trial for involuntary manslaughter is scheduled for July 10. .Video footage shows Baldwin waiting for his coffee and a disembodied woman’s voice, now identified as Crackhead Barney, behind a cell phone camera begging him. “Please say ‘Free Palestine’ one time.”Baldwin ignores her, and she says, “Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time.”“F**k Israel, f**k Zionism,” she said. Now Barney is making her rounds on international television. Appearing on Morgan's show, Barney appeared in crutches and body bandages, complaining about the "damage" Baldwin has done to her..Barney appears to be the same woman agitating Canada's Billboard Chris in New York City.