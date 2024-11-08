WATCH: ALERT and RCMP dismantle major fentanyl superlab in rural Alberta

In a significant strike against organized crime, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) have located and dismantled an alleged fentanyl superlab believed to be a major supplier for Alberta and Western Canada. The lab, operating just outside Valleyview, was seized in a coordinated raid involving ALERT and the RCMP’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team on October 2.The rural lab was a highly advanced operation, allegedly producing large quantities of fentanyl in multi-kilogram batches for at least two years. .ALERT estimates that the seized drugs had a street value of $700,000, with the seven kilograms of processed fentanyl capable of yielding 3.5 million potentially fatal doses.The four-day investigation uncovered an array of high-grade, industrial equipment, including rotary evaporators, chillers, and reaction vessels, valued in the tens of thousands of dollars.Additionally, officers seized 4,200 liters of suspected fentanyl precursor chemicals and 1,500 liters of chemical waste—indicating the lab’s extensive production capabilities.Stephen Mogg, a 55-year-old Kelowna resident, was arrested during the raid and charged with production of a controlled substance and possession of fentanyl for trafficking.Authorities believe he was the “cook” responsible for operating the lab and producing the drug on a regular basis.ALERT and RCMP suspect the superlab was part of a broader organized crime network involved in fentanyl production, chemical importation, and distribution across Western Canada.According to ALERT, shutting down this lab is a significant step in disrupting the fentanyl supply in the region, a top priority for the agency.“The volume and sophistication of this lab underscore the reach of organized crime in our province, and the public safety threat posed by illicit fentanyl production,” an ALERT spokesperson stated.The operation involved approximately 70 personnel, including scientists, analysts, police, and emergency responders from multiple agencies, such as the Edmonton Police Service, Health Canada, and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).ALERT was established and funded by the Alberta Government to tackle serious organized crime in the province.