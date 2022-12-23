Transport Minister Omar Alghabra successfully completed his mission to allow Santa Claus to enter Canada's airspace to deliver Christmas gifts.
"Omar, it's time," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a Friday video.
The video starts off with Trudeau walking into a space and looking at his watch. Trudeau calls Alghabra on his cellphone.
🎅🎄Santa, it’s time. Will my mission to authorize Santa in the Canadian airspace be successful? Watch to find out! pic.twitter.com/kNkyf2ElMK— Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) December 23, 2022
Alghabra answers his cellphone and nods. He enters the back seat of a vehicle.
The driver gives him a briefcase. He takes the briefcase and exits the vehicle.
Alghabra walks with it through a baggage room. He puts it down and opens it.
Inside the briefcase are two Christmas ornaments, one to accept the mission and the other to decline. He grabs the ornament for accept mission and examines it.
Alghabra packs the ornament into a cloth and pounds it with a hammer.
In the broken ornament there is a key and code reading 4646. He takes the key and code, proceeding to unlock a gate.
The transport minister sits on a chair facing a computer and looks at the code. He enters the code into the computer.
Two buttons come up on the screen, one to launch the mission and the other to abort it. His mouse hovers over launch mission.
He turns to face a clock about to hit midnight. The clock goes to midnight.
Alghabra hits the button. A Christmas tree in a separate room starts to flash.
Back in the North Pole, Santa stops reading his book. He grabs his keys, and his dog and him walk away to begin his mission.
Alghabra smiles at the screen. He turns to face the camera, telling people Santa is “clear for travel in Canadian airspace.”
“He’s coming,” he said.
“Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and stay safe.”
True North contributor Elie Cantin-Nantel mocked the video.
“What the heck did I just watch?” said Cantin-Nantel.
What the heck did I just watch… 😅 https://t.co/qqIpvbZcft— Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) December 23, 2022
Macdonald-Laurier Institute policy analyst and outreach coordinator Melissa Mbarki said she “thought Tam won worst video of the year.”
“Ding ding ding, we have a winner lol,” said Mbarki.
I thought Tam won worst video of the year. Ding ding ding, we have a winner lol— Melissa Mbarki (@MelissaMbarki) December 23, 2022
Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam spoke with Mrs. Claus over the phone Wednesday, when the pair encouraged children to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Every child in Canada has definitely earned a place on the nice list,” said Tam.
‘It’s been a tough season with lots of viruses making people sick.”
Parents and Caregivers, I had a great chat with Mrs. Claus about things we can do to make this a happy and healthy holiday season. Here’s the scoop from the #NorthPole: pic.twitter.com/pgKY5NPEyV— Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) December 21, 2022
