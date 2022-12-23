Omar Alghabra

Omar Alghabra tells Santa it is time. 

 Courtesy Omar Alghabra/Twitter

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra successfully completed his mission to allow Santa Claus to enter Canada's airspace to deliver Christmas gifts. 

"Omar, it's time," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a Friday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(13) comments

bmatkin
bmatkin

Ugh, how is the Liberal govt. going to stop Santa. Maybe he has some gay missiles stashed in his closet for just such an occasion.

The 4 f-18's we have from the battle of Hastings need that darn air polluting fossil fuel. The new fleet of fighters will have a windmill on the front to power them.

I doubt if we could stop a polar bear from crossing over from Denmark, in fact, I'm surprised Denmark hasn't invaded yet.

Merry Christmas, Justin you poser!

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Disgusting how this government, that does not even understand the meaning of Christmas, politicizes and commercializes this holy day for political gain.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Libs trying real hard to humanize the dog and pony show that they have going on in Ottawa. Gross. All I want for Christmas is an end to the reign of the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher.

Report Add Reply
Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

The point of the video is to show you how they operate.. on actual issues. Doing crime.

Report Add Reply
Fortis Liber
Fortis Liber

What cost? Government ministers and PM acting as if they are Mission Impossible.

How can this man continue embarrass Canadians?

Report Add Reply
COREYVANDINE
COREYVANDINE

fully agree with bgiesbrecht a$$holez

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Now that there is enormous fact of harm from the poison vaxxx, Tam needs to be brought to the Hague for crimes against humanity pushing the experimental genetic poison.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Won’t this little midget fascist Islamo terrorist shoot Santa down or force him to be triple “vaxxed” ?

Report Add Reply
Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

So the government is regulating Christmas now? Oh.

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

Sorry, watching Alghabra is a waste of time. I actually make a point of not watching any of the liberal cabinet ministers.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Santa’s little elf needs a hat. I bet Santa wishes he could fire some of them but it wouldn’t look good for PR.

Report Add Reply
bgiesbrecht
bgiesbrecht

What a couple of ignorant a$$holez!!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The arrogance of these liberals knows no bounds. This clown looks like an elf on a shelf, Santa needs no permission from a Fn communist to enter air space, this isn’t the Union of socialist provinces yet you POS.

Report Add Reply

