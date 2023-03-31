George Washington University constitutional law scholar Jonathan Turley said former US president Donald Trump’s indictment is political.
“It’s a raw political prosecution,” said Turley in a Thursday interview on Fox News.
George Washington University constitutional law scholar Jonathan Turley said former US president Donald Trump’s indictment is political.
“It’s a raw political prosecution,” said Turley in a Thursday interview on Fox News.
Constitutional law scholar Jonathan Turley on indictment of President Donald J. Trump:“It’s rather outrageous. It’s legally pathetic.” pic.twitter.com/PwbpvV6Y7h— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2023
A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former US president Donald Trump for his role in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels on Thursday.
READ MORE: New York grand jury indicts Trump
An indictment will likely be announced in the coming days. Prosecutors working for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will ask Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges which are unknown for now.
He avoided criminal charges for decades despite persistent scrutiny and repeated investigations. Now he is the first former president to face charges.
The video starts off with Fox News anchor Bret Baier saying the moment Americans are facing is historic. Turley acknowledged it is, but it's “not necessarily good history being made.”
The scholar went on to say he does not oppose indicting former and sitting presidents. While the indictment might come out with a crime people have never heard of, he said it's based on a theory.
This theory is taking a misdemeanor under New York law which statute has expired and revive it by connecting it to a federal crime. He said there are a number of problems with this approach.
The Justice Department under Bragg’s predecessor chose not to prosecute it. Turley said Bragg is trying to “bootstrap that federal crime into a state case.”
“If that is the basis for the indictment, I think it’s rather outrageous,” he said.
“I think it’s legally pathetic.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.