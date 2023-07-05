Sean Hartman

Sean Hartman 

 Courtesy Paul Blair/GoFundMe

American pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole has determined New Tecumseth, ON, resident Sean Hartman died from the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Cole examined Harman’s tissues, finding spike protein in his adrenal glands.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

CN
CN

And you know what part of the problem is? (Among the list of many many problems in our society right now.) Is that Dr. Ryan Cole just gets branded as an "anti-vax" doctor like anyone else who tried/tries to speak out...the question is...how many people will realize this is what has happened over the past 3+ years and start listening? Because the second opinion will no doubt be branded/smeared as well, and so on. And the people who are still asleep to all of this will stay asleep.

Losing a son like this is a tragedy. My heart goes out to the father. I hope you get justice one day; that the truth comes out, and that all this madness will stop.

kmb
kmb

Jonathan - you should help this father by putting him in touch with Leslyn Lewis. She is an MP and a lawyer. She may be able to help him find legal assistance. Most politicians are complicit in the cover-up, but Leslyn has spoken out about vaccine injuries.

