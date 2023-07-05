American pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole has determined New Tecumseth, ON, resident Sean Hartman died from the COVID-19 vaccine.
Cole examined Harman’s tissues, finding spike protein in his adrenal glands.
“The adrenal glands control your blood pressure, so if Sean’s blood pressure dropped, he would have died,” said Hartman’s father, Dan, in a video.
CAUSE OF DEATH:ASCERTAINED 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/CmZkRvx0Oa— Answers4Sean (@Answers4Sean) July 3, 2023
Dan was denied money from the Vaccine Injury Support Program in March despite Sean dying after taking a COVID-19 vaccine.
“My son died 33 days after his first Pfizer vaccine, and he was a perfectly healthy boy with no underlying conditions,” he said.
Received my official denial today. My question is, what does one do when they've tried their best for truth and justice the nice way?????? 😡😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/bL8URuNwRW— Answers4Sean (@Answers4Sean) March 13, 2023
He took a COVID-19 vaccine to be allowed to play hockey. Dan said he took him to the emergency room four days after his first dose because he had brown circles around his eyes, a rash on his face and pain in his right shoulder.
Dan said people have tried to manipulate him into believing they will help him, promising him they will get him justice.
He acknowledged he was doing this on his own since 2021, saying he “has been fighting, day and night, exhausted, crying.”
Dan said he cannot take any action against politicians, but he now knows the COVID-19 vaccine killed his son.
The father asked politicians to talk about his death, saying when they do not talk about it, he said it looks like they are covering up the matter.
Dan never doubted Sean died from the COVID-19 vaccine, because he was a healthy boy with underlying conditions, did not put salt on food, did not drink pop, never drank alcohol, and did not smoke cigarettes.
Cole is getting a second opinion, although Dan said it would not matter if he had five opinions, all that matters is he believes Cole.
Dan is asking people talk about this, admit vaccine deaths are happening, and say maybe they made a mistake.
He turns to a poster of Sean and touches it, saying he got answers for him, adding he “did what I set out to do.”
The period for him to file a lawsuit for his son expires on Sept. 27. If a lawyer wants to help him out, he has the report saying the vaccine killed him.
Dan concluded by thanking people for their support.
“I wish I didn’t have to go to work tomorrow, because now I really need that leave of absence to try to deal with this,” he said. “I’m happy I got the truth, but it also really hurts.”
Cole said is convinced the COVID-19 vaccine led to his son's death, having reviewed numerous spike protein related deaths, personally and with colleagues in Europe.
"It is my opinion that the findings, so far, are sufficient to indicate the mRNA vaccine was significantly contributory, or outright causative, in this unexpected death of an otherwise previously healthy adolescent male, given no other genetic, toxicological, or pre-existing disease findings,” he said.
(2) comments
And you know what part of the problem is? (Among the list of many many problems in our society right now.) Is that Dr. Ryan Cole just gets branded as an "anti-vax" doctor like anyone else who tried/tries to speak out...the question is...how many people will realize this is what has happened over the past 3+ years and start listening? Because the second opinion will no doubt be branded/smeared as well, and so on. And the people who are still asleep to all of this will stay asleep.
Losing a son like this is a tragedy. My heart goes out to the father. I hope you get justice one day; that the truth comes out, and that all this madness will stop.
Jonathan - you should help this father by putting him in touch with Leslyn Lewis. She is an MP and a lawyer. She may be able to help him find legal assistance. Most politicians are complicit in the cover-up, but Leslyn has spoken out about vaccine injuries.
