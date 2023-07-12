Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Host Tucker Carlson said that is not the message coming from people such as US Vice-President Kamala Harris.
“But race is really at the centre of her identity and her politics,” said Carlson.
“What do you make of Kamala Harris?”
Tate responded by saying people should look at the idea depression comes from the sky and are permanently depressed no matter what they do. He said this idea is a self-limiting belief.
By pushing this racism argument, he said it is the same concept, then he asked people to imagine they were purple.
If people adopt this mindset and believe they cannot make it because they are purple, there is zero chance at it.
Tate has argued this point with people and they say situations happen and pull out statistics. Even if the world is racist towards purple people, he said the best action people can take is “to be such an exceptional purple person that they need you.”
He acknowledged the answers for success are hard work, self-accountability, masculinity, honour and dignity.
When people such as Harris push this racism argument, he said they are “trying to say to people effectively that you’ll never be anything.”
Tate went on to say this makes people who may consider themselves 'no ones' feel a little better about themselves. He alleged the only fans Harris has left are losers who have been told it is OK to be a loser, as there was no way they could not have been one.
If a person came to him and said he would never be rich because he is mixed race and comes from a single mother household, he would say watch me. He never believed in the people who put him down.
Tate concluded by saying Harris’s beliefs are wrong, destructive to believe in, and her last hope at having fans because of her incompetence.
“I don’t think I’ve ever heard her speak a pendulous, coherent sentence together,” he said.
“And perhaps also maybe that’s the reason why she leans so heavily on race because she is not impressive or competent.
Tate teased Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg in December by showing off the cars he owns.
Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.This is just the start.Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU
