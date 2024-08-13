WATCH: Angry Peterson submits to mandatory retraining after legal loss but says 'the gloves are off'

Jordan Peterson will submit to re-education mandated by the Ontario College of Psychologists following failed legal attempts to overturn a ruling against him.In 2022, the college ordered Peterson to enter into a coaching program regarding his online discourse and said he would face charges of professional misconduct if he would not comply.In August 2023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed Peterson's application for judicial review, and the Court of Appeal also turned him down. Finally on August 8, the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear his appeal, but did not give reasons for doing so.In a post to Twitter ("X"), Peterson said he was now required to pay whatever court costs the College accrued in relation to his appeal. He said he was sanctioned "primarily for publicly opposing the butchers and liars subjecting children to sterilization and mutilation."Peterson added, "I am now bereft of options on the legal front in Canada. I guess it's on with the show."Later in the thread, Peterson said, "This is a hill that's worth not so much dying on as retaking. And now boys and girls, the gloves are off.".In an online interview, Peterson said he would "play the bloody charade out til the end.""I don't need to spend 30 hours talking to someone about how I should reform everything I know from first fundamentals, but I'm going to go through with it," Peterson explained.Canadians were left with two choices as to how to interpret events, Peterson suggested."Now you can either assume that I'm the right wing scoundrel unable to control my tongue, that the left wing radicals who don't like me would like you to presume, and perhaps they're right and or you can assume that the Canadian judicial system and the regulatory system and the legislative system to some degree, as well as the education system and the health care system, has become so bloody corrupt that it can't be trusted."Peterson said it was harder for the average person to blame a corrupt legal system than to deem a person like him to be evil."It would be a lot easier to presume that I'm the unruly, far-right scoundrel that the leftists insist upon, than to make the terrible judgement that the jig is up, boys and girls and the Supreme Court of Canada itself can no longer be trusted to bear the responsibility to make the decisions that are appropriate to its domain.". The Ontario college ruled that statements made by Peterson on social media were “degrading, demeaning and unprofessional,” “may be reasonably regarded by members of the profession as disgraceful, dishonourable and/or unprofessional” and posed “moderate risks of harm to the public.”The college also said Peterson's statements risked “undermining public trust in the profession of psychology” and “may also raise questions about Dr. Peterson’s ability to appropriately carry out his responsibilities as a registered psychologist.”