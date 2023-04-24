Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on the government to ban Tucker Carlson and other Fox hosts. 

 Courtesy End Wokeness/Twitter

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) said there needs to be better regulations on what is and is not allowed on television. 

“And when you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence,” said Ocasio-Cortez in a Sunday interview with MSNBC

(2) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Well, I guess they could ban the most watched news site in the US.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

seems that the truth is hurting...good..

Report Add Reply

