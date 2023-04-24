System Update host Glenn Greenwald mocked the people who shrill they are fighting fascism by advocating for adversary media to be banned.
“Very odd anti-fascism,” said Greenwald.
The people who endlessly and shrilly insist they are fighting fascism constantly advocate:* A union of public power (CIA/FBI/DHS) and corporate power (Big Tech) to censor the internet;* The president ignore court orders;* Adversary media be banned.Very odd anti-fascism. https://t.co/T7nXlyjDVm
Telegraph contributor Nile Gardiner said the socialist left wants “to end freedom of the press in America and suppress dissenting views.”
“We have seen this story before in countless countries ruled by socialism,” said Gardiner.
“It is fundamentally dangerous and anti-American.”
The Socialist Left want to end freedom of the press in America and suppress dissenting views. We have seen this story before in countless countries ruled by Socialism. It is fundamentally dangerous and anti-American. https://t.co/YxZDO1fNmy
“Last week, Egale Canada and a prominent Canadian leader for trans rights and inclusion were featured on the infamously incendiary Tucker Carlson Tonight program on the American Fox News Channel,” said Egale Canada Executive Director Helen Kennedy.
She said the programming is “in clear violation of Canadian broadcasting standards and has no place on Canadian broadcasting networks.” She added to position transgender people in opposition to Christianity is an incitement of violence against them.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Well, I guess they could ban the most watched news site in the US.
seems that the truth is hurting...good..
