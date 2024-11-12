WATCH: Automated 'flying taxis' operate between Guangzhou, Dubai

Commuters will soon have an ultra-modern mode of transportation between Guangzhou, China and Dubai, UAE — the commercial use of automated “flying taxis.”The machines were exhibited at last month’s GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) Global 2024, the biggest tech show in the world. They flying taxis could be ready for public use as early as 2025. .The impressive vessels were released as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative — the modern day Silk Road — a development strategy designed to connect the mainland with Europe, the Middle East and Africa through transportation and trade.Trade between the Pearl River Delta’s Guangzhou and the Arabian Peninsula dates back to the Tang Dynasty, from years 618 to 907.In 2012, Guangzhou and Dubai partnered to strengthen the two prominent trading hubs’ centuries-old bond and satiate “a thirst to seize the future” through technological and economic advancements, reported Chinese state media China Daily.Guangzhou and Dubai are “accelerating the layout of a low-altitude economy, and promoting the commercial use of flying taxis.”.Jack Dong, Senior manager of public relations at Ehang, a “passenger autonomous aerial vehicle” developing company, told the publication, “This is the future.”“This is the dream — and the dreams are coming true,” he said.“We just attended the GITEX 2024 in Dubai. They're really supporting eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing” companies like us.”Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai Ou Boqian told China Daily China and the UAE, we "have both chosen development paths well."She noted historically speaking, they have both "been important maritime hubs," and said "today, both Guangzhou and Dubai are building smart cities,. I think the characteristics between the two cities are similar: resilient, open and inclusive — always leading the way with a pioneering spirit.""This spirit allows both cities to continuously develop into new fields and advance toward the forefront of innovation."