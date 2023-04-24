Flashdance — Kevin Bacon doesn't like Tennessee's ban on drag performers taking the stage in front of children.
After the state of Tennessee became the first state in the US to announce a ban against drag queen shows on public property or in proximity of children under 18, such as schools, a number of celebrities, from Grammy-award winner Lizzo, country singer Maren Morris and Kevin Bacon got upset, and let people know.
Newsmax reports, “Lizzo gave a speech protesting Tennessee's drag show ban on school property by bringing drag performers on stage and even shouting out Sesame Street star Elmo during her show. Morris also drew attention to the Tennessee debate over drag shows after she told the state to "f---ing arrest" her when she also invited drag queens on stage.”
Not to be outdone, Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick went viral in pro-drag queen dance video they call ‘Drag bans are bad karma’ which has had more than 420,000 likes on TikTok.
"Drag bans are bad karma," Bacon wrote in the caption for his dance video. "Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help," he wrote, appealing to fans for donations to the ACLU's project "The Drag Defense Fund."
The couple, dancing to Taylor Swift’s song Karma, wear shirts with the slogan "Drag is an art and drag is a right."
Bacon’s followers on TikTok tip the scales at more than 3.3 million views and 19 million total likes and while a lot of comments liked and praised the video, it received a more decisive reaction on Twitter.
“Former transgender influencer Oli London responded directly to Bacon's Twitter post, arguing that restricting drag shows to adults was about protecting children, not about hurting drag performers,” reports Newsmax.
"It’s about protecting kids actually. It’s not a drag ban. It's just classifying drag as adult cabaret entertainment and making it 18+ which it should be," London wrote.
Other states considering similar bans include Idaho, Kentucky, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah, while Arkansas recently passed a bill that puts new restrictions on "adult-oriented" performances.
