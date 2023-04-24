Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon

 Courtesy Twitter

Flashdance — Kevin Bacon doesn't like Tennessee's ban on drag performers taking the stage in front of children.

After the state of Tennessee became the first state in the US to announce a ban against drag queen shows on public property or in proximity of children under 18, such as schools, a number of celebrities, from Grammy-award winner Lizzo, country singer Maren Morris and Kevin Bacon got upset, and let people know.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

jamessm
jamessm

they are exposing themselves as pedo's

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

And there you were...done..like bud lite...

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Kid Rock tweeted a quote: Saturn's rings are the second largest rings in this galaxy. Hollywood P*do ring is the biggest ring on earth. Wow. And I suspect Kid Rock would know. Let that sink in.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

They banned some drag queen story hours in Florida recently in protest of DeSantis' death penalty for gay rape law....if that doesn't tell you the drag agenda nothing will.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Headline should read, “another washed up Hollyweirdo, willing to sacrifice children at the alter of freaks and creeps to try regain his 15 seconds of fame”.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Another Hollywierdo pedophile. 🤡🌏

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

You nailed it, a hollyweirdo pedophile.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.