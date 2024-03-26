UPDATED WATCH: Baltimore bridge collapses after cargo ship collides with pillar; six people reported missing

A cargo ship piled high with shipping containers collided with one of the pillars holding up Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday morning, causing it to completely collapse in a matter of seconds. Several vehicles were travelling along the bridge at the time and all plummeted into the water below. Officials have called it a “developing mass casualty event,” per AP News. Two people were rescued, and as of 8:20 MDT, six people were reported missing. It is unclear how many people are still in the water. Fire Chief James Wallace estimates authorities “may be looking for upwards of seven people” but that number is fluid and could change as the situation develops. “Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “An unthinkable tragedy.”There was a crew working on the bridge at the time. The number of people in the crew is currently unknown.