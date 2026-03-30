WATCH: BBC 'dog-friendly' advert triggers backlash, Islam debate

CALGARY — A new BBC advertisement questioning the growing number of dog-friendly spaces in the United Kingdom is going viral, sparking a wave of online backlash against the taxpayer-funded broadcaster.In the video, a BBC presenter asks viewers: “Are we all becoming too dog-friendly?”.He goes on to highlight the increasing number of public venues which allow dogs in the country, stating there are an estimated 13.5 million pet dogs in the UK, along with 36% of households owning at least one.“But people who are allergic to dogs or afraid of them say that the rise of these dog-friendly spaces is a concern. One woman with an extreme fear of dogs told the BBC that she feels trapped and only goes out on special occasions due to the lack of dog-free zones,” the presenter said.“What do you think? Has it all gone a bit too far?”Reaction online was swift, as British activist and political provocateur Tommy Robinson, who wrote on X that the broadcaster was promoting “anti-dog propaganda,” reignited calls to “defund the BBC.”.“This is dogophobic. Who can I report to, to have this reporter arrested for causing me anxiety? See how silly that sounds,” one X user said.The controversy comes amid a broader discussion in Britain over animal policies. Earlier this month, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Animal Welfare (APGAW) introduced a voluntary assessment framework targeting what it calls “extreme physical characteristics” in dogs.However, critics warn the criteria could eventually affect up to 67 common breeds if adopted into law, a move expected by some within the next five years.At the same time, questions continue to be asked over whether the UK’s 2024 ban on XL bully dogs has been effective amid ongoing safety and breed-specific legislation in the country..In February, it was reported that local councils across the UK, including Camden Council, had expanded or renewed Public Spaces Protection Orders regulating where dogs could be taken in public.The announcement caused many online commentators to speculate that ongoing demographic changes involving a massive increase in the country’s Muslim population are influencing public policy around dogs..Upon hearing the news, famous English actor and comedian John Cleese quipped, “Will we be allowed some `Islam-free zones' where we can take our dogs?”While Islamic teachings do not universally prohibit dogs, some interpretations consider them ritually impure.Nonetheless, reaction across social media has been sharply divided, with some users accusing the BBC of undermining “British culture.”“They’re starting to roll out various tactics to push dogs out of society,” one commentator stated.“So clearly a campaign that is Islamic in origin.”Others defended the advert as posing a legitimate question regarding the continued debate over dogs and public spaces.“The BBC is not running a coordinated ‘anti-dog propaganda’ campaign to turn people against dogs in general or discourage pet ownership,” an X user posted, adding that recent BBC coverage had been focused on “real, documented public safety issues, particularly around dangerous dog breeds like XL bullies.”