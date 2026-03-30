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WATCH: BBC 'dog-friendly' advert triggers backlash, Islam debate

A new BBC advertisement questioning the growing number of dog-friendly spaces in the United Kingdom is going viral, sparking a wave of online backlash against the taxpayer-funded broadcaster.
A new BBC advertisement questioning the growing number of dog-friendly spaces in the United Kingdom is going viral, sparking a wave of online backlash against the taxpayer-funded broadcaster.WS Canva
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Dogs
United Kingdom
Dog
Islam
John Cleese
Bbc
Islamic Culture
Tommy Robinson
dogs in the UK
islam and dogs
dog walking
dog ban

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