WATCH: BC Conservative MP illustrates federal debt on rugby field, figuratively using stacks of $100 bills

A BC Conservative MP is illustrating the burdensome Canadian federal debt by showing what it would look like in real $100 bills.Bob Zimmer (Prince George—Peace River—Northern Rockies) went to a rugby field to help Canadians understand the otherwise incomprehensible number of $1.2 trillion. The dimensions of the field were 100 metres by 68 metres.."I'm going to show you what a trillion dollars looks like. But we have to start off a little smaller. So this is what $100 looks like," Zimmer explained.The MP worked his way up to $1 trillion using graphics imposed on the video reflective of the real-life physical size of $100 bank notes.The stacks ranged from $10,000 to $1,000,000 to $100,000,000, up to a billion, then a trillion dollars.The field was full with a graphic of bills stacked ten-feet high. However, another $200 billion was left to count. "When Justin Trudeau came to power in 2015, our national debt was just over $600 billion and had been built up over the previous 150 years," said Zimmer. "Since Trudeau took office, our debt has doubled to over $1.2 trillion. And now looks like this.""And the interest on our national debt is over $40 billion and growing per year, which is more than we spend federally on health care and looks like this," said Zimmer."We can't afford the out of control spending of Justin Trudeau anymore. Canada needs a Conservative government under the leadership of Pierre Poilievre. We have to get our country back on track. Do you agree?"