News

WATCH: BC Conservative MP illustrates federal debt on rugby field, figuratively using stacks of $100 bills

MP Bob Zimmer took to a rugby field to illustrate the enormity of Canadian federal debt which has doubled under the rule of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
MP Bob Zimmer took to a rugby field to illustrate the enormity of Canadian federal debt which has doubled under the rule of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Instagram
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Federal Debt
Federal Debt
Prince George
Instagram
Rugby
Bob Zimmer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news