WATCH: BC Conservative staffer fired over tweet questions why party would 'bow down to leftists'

Longtime BC Conservatives staffer Lindsay Shepherd has revealed more details about the decision to fire her over a tweet.In a lengthy post on X, she dove into the reasons behind the move and what the whole situation says about the state of the party..Shepherd explained that she received the news from the party's human resources department via an impromptu Microsoft Teams call."Your tweet has caused significant issues across the province," the lady told her. "Whether done intentionally or not, this is not the behaviour expected from staff, and John Rustad has made the decision that we have to let you go, effective immediately.".Rustad fires longtime BC Conservatives staffer over tweet. Shepherd pushed back, noting that she had followed the party's initial instructions to take the tweet down and not speak with the media. She also asked if she could go on maternity leave early and wait for it all to blow over. Her attempts to find an "amicable way to do this" fell on deaf ears, and she was told that Rustad's decision was final.Then the call ended..Speaking on X again, Shepherd questioned what the party meant when it accused her of "creating a province-wide rift," pointing out that it the supposed backlash came from two BC NDP MLAs."The BC Conservatives are giving so much power to the other side," she said, "and the other side is actively seeking their downfall."Shepherd went on to explain that she loved working for the BC Conservatives at the legislature, calling it an "honour.""It is painful to know that probably the majority of the government and the staffers who occupy it on a daily basis are people who trash British Columbian history, who trash Canadian history," she added. "They want to believe the worst about our province and our country rather than seek truth."Shepherd then took aim at the BC Conservatives for the way the party went about handling things."I expressed a viewpoint that many conservatives hold and I worked for a conservative party," she said. "Even conservative parties are intolerant of certain viewpoints, and they will still, in 2025, bow down to leftists ... and they will do what those people tell them to do rather than stick up for their own."