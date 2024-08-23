WATCH: BC Conservatives call for end to 'Eby's deadly drug experiment' in powerful new ad

The BC Conservatives have released a powerful new ad calling for an end to Premier David Eby's "deadly drug experiment."Under the BC NDP, countless British Columbians have suffered and in many cases died as the result of failed policies related to illicit substances, they say..The ad begins with Provincial Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry advocating for the "legalisation and regulation" of hard drugs, with Eby making it clear that, "when Dr. Henry gives us advice, we follow that advice."It then shifts to footage of addicts overdosing on the Downtown Eastside and headlines about the impact readily available drugs have had on young people, with BC Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe admitting at a BC Centre on Substance Use-sponsored conference in 2023 that the policy could lead to unforeseen deaths."Physicians are afraid that if they prescribe and it's diverted to an opioid-naive user, they may become opioid dependent, and they may die," she said. "That may happen to some people."Her comments are followed by a man warning that "any time anybody on methadone asks their doctor 'please give me a safe supply,' they're just selling it and they're going to buy fentanyl."Among the organizations funded by the province is the Drug User Liberation Front, which received $200,000 per year for "testing." Two activists with ties to the group were recently arrested and charged with drug trafficking, leading many to accuse the government of turning a blind eye to the dark side of "safe supply."After highlighting the NDP's role in facilitating the crisis, the ad urges British Columbians to "end Eby's deadly experiment" and "vote Conservative on October 19."Reaction was widely positive, with hundreds sharing the ad and agreeing with the message..Among those who shared it was Jordan Peterson. In a post tagging party leader John Rustad, the world-renowned Canadian psychologist said the ad was proof that "BC Conservatives have grown a spine." He urged people to "remember this Oct 19."