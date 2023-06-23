The British Columbia Conservatives said drugs are flooding the streets because of the NDP’s and United’s failed initiatives.
“And overdose has skyrocketed,” said a voiceover in a video.
“Every community in BC has seen this deadly trend explode under the BC NDP.”
"Safe" Supply Is A Lie. The BC NDP and BC United (Liberals) have supported and promoted Justin Trudeau's radical policies and have promoted the so-called "safe" supply of deadly drugs.Let's be clear - there is no such thing as a "safe" supply of crack, heroin, or any deadly… pic.twitter.com/xPPDge8NJk
British Columbians can carry up to 2.5 grams of opioids, methamphetamine, cocaine, and more without fearing criminal penalties.
The exemption was granted under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and will be in effect from Jan. 31, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2026 throughout the entire province.
The voiceover went on to say the result has been people smoking crack, crystal meth, and fentanyl on BC’s streets. He said worse than that is United leader Kevin Falcon voted in a legislative committee to fund measures to ensure a prescribed safe supply of drugs is available across the province.
He acknowledged the safe supply has found its way into high schools, “creating the next generation of opioid addicts.” Falcon and Trudeau believe the solution is more of the same.
The voiceover concluded by saying the Conservatives are the only party in the BC Legislature which will “end these deadly policies, focusing instead on treatment and recovery, not handing out dangerous drugs.”
“As for BC United, they’ll continue to do what Justin Trudeau tells them to do,” he said.
There was a vote about the Canadian government's safe supply policy in the House of Commons on May 29, with 209 MPs voting to keep it and 113 against it.
