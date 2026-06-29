WATCH: BC homeowner refuses to let couch dumpers get away with illegal dumping

CALGARY — A BC homeowner took matters into his own hands after catching a group of men dumping an old couch into the woods across from his property, forcing them to retrieve it and dispose of it properly.The incident occurred in Mission, BC, where the homeowner, Taylor Mailer, noticed a pickup truck stop near a wooded embankment before seeing an old couch tossed into the bush. Instead of reporting the incident after the fact, he got into his vehicle, tracked the truck down and confronted the occupants.The video shows the group of three men, who appear to be of East Indian descent, returning to the site, climbing down the embankment to retrieve the couch before loading it back into their truck, Mailer then followed the vehicle to the Mission Sanitary Landfill, where the furniture was properly disposed of."Chased them down and pulled them over. Made them come back and pick it up. Then made them take it to the dump. Call it a lesson in being Canadian.".Mailer told Noticer News the three men initially denied dumping the couch along the roadside near his property."I saw them racing down the road and knew they had dumped something," he said. “Stopped them and accused them. They lied and [tried to] convince me they hadn’t."The incident comes as an Indian-owned trucking company faces a lawsuit from BC's Ministry of Environment and Parks over allegations of for-profit illegal dumping on a former blueberry farm near Mission.In a petition filed with the BC Supreme Court late last year, the ministry alleged the company's owners caused "irreversible and irreparable" damage to wetlands on the property and in the surrounding area.As of Monday, neither the Mission RCMP or the City of Mission has announced any investigation or charges related to the incident.