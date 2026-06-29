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WATCH: BC homeowner refuses to let couch dumpers get away with illegal dumping

A BC homeowner took matters into his own hands after catching a group of men dumping an old couch into the woods across from his property, forcing them to retrieve it and dispose of it properly.
A BC homeowner took matters into his own hands after catching a group of men dumping an old couch into the woods across from his property, forcing them to retrieve it and dispose of it properly.X screenshot
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Bc News
Mission, BC
Mission Sanitary Landfill
Taylor Mailer
BC Ministry of Environment and Parks
Mission RCMP
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Western Standard
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