Chinese police

Chinese police station 

A video has emerged, showing a Cariboo, BC, resident placing a cardboard sign saying “Chinese police station” by a placard at an RCMP office. 

The resident walks up the shrubs and tries to fasten the sign onto a pole for the RCMP one, according to a Sunday video. He gives up on trying to put it on this pole and walks to the centre of the sign. 

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Love this! Kudos to this guy. Given what we know about the nefarious dealings of our former beloved RCMP, it boggles my mind that a number of southern Alberta rural communities banded together and voted to keep the RCMP as a policing option rather than an Alberta only police force. Needless to say, residents of the communities were not consulted. Crime continues to rise in rural communities in southern Alberta.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

It is appalling, that it has come to this. RCMP were never given the funds to do their job, during money laundering in BC casinos. Lots of corruption all around in Canadian Govt and institutions. Can't trust anyone.

Taz
Taz

🤣 🤣 🤣 Good one! He should have put a Ftrudeauflag there too.

WCanada
WCanada

northrungrader
northrungrader

You mean it isn't the Royal Chinese Mounted Police?

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haha, the guy nails it, Chinese police, Gestapo, call em what you want, they sure aren’t for the common people.

