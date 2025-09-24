News

WATCH: BC mayors call on province, feds to fix revolving door justice system

"If deliberate policy decisions by government got us here, then you know damn well that government action can begin to turn this around."
Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West
Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad WestPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Crime
Bcpoli
British Columbia
Justice System
Police
Kelowna
Port Coquitlam
Mayor Brad West
Mayor Tom Dyas
revolving door

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news