WATCH: BC RCMP chopper tracks down speeding motorcyclist

A dangerous driver was arrested in Coquitlam on May 31, thanks to the swift assistance of the RCMP Air Services helicopter, Air 1. The motorcycle, which had no licence plate, was spotted traveling at a high speed and weaving in and out of traffic along Coast Meridian Rd.Coquitlam RCMP requested assistance from Air 1 to locate the suspect from a safe distance and reduce police response time. The helicopter, which was nearby, quickly located the motorcycle and tracked it as it traveled through Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.."The driver exhibited extremely dangerous driving behaviour with little regard for the safety of others, said Media Relations Officer, Cpl. Alexa Hodgins. "Through a coordinated effort between Air 1 and Coquitlam RCMP, police were able to safely locate and arrest the suspect. This situation could have easily had deadly consequences, but by utilizing Air 1, officers were able to reduce the risk to the public while maintain continuity of the offender."Police are recommending Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code charges.The public is reminded to report dangerous driving behavior to 9-1-1 if witnessed actively, or to contact their local police non-emergency for delayed reporting. In Coquitlam, the non-emergency number is 604-945-1550.