WATCH: BC RCMP hunting man who spat on McDonalds cashier

Coquitlam RCMP are seeking to identify a suspect who spat at a McDonalds employee through the drive-thru window.Coquitlam RCMP frontline officers responded to an assault report which occurred in the drive-thru of McDonald’s located at 2725 Barnet Highway in Coquitlam on May 1, 2024. "The suspect man attempted to order food on an electric scooter through the drive-thru. When he was told by staff that he could not order food, he spat at the employee through the window," said an RCMP release Friday..The suspect can be described as:30-40 year old manDark short beardSlim buildThe suspect was wearing:Light grey bicycle helmetDark jacket with two white lines down the shoulder and armsLight blue shirtDark pantsDark backpack"We take reports of workplace violence very seriously as everyone deserves to feel safe at work," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins. "We are asking anyone who may recognize this man to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550."