Keying suspect

Video showing suspect damaging multiple vehicles parked in a parking lot during the night time. 

 Courtesy Coquitlam RCMP/YouTube

Coquitlam RCMP is appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a series of mischief incidents at two car dealerships that left hundreds of vehicles damaged.. 

“It is clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one-by-one,” said Coquitlam RCMP Corp. Alexa Hodgins in a Wednesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

No doubt an Enviro Mental terrorist.

Report Add Reply

