Coquitlam RCMP is appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a series of mischief incidents at two car dealerships that left hundreds of vehicles damaged..
“It is clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one-by-one,” said Coquitlam RCMP Corp. Alexa Hodgins in a Wednesday press release.
“Our investigators are continuing to follow up on any investigational leads, but are requesting the assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.”
The release said the incidents happened at the Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram Dealership on 1300 Dominion Ave. and the Journey Approved Dealership on 1881 Lougheed Hwy. in Port Coquitlam.
Between January and April, it said police received three separate reports of mass keying incidents at the Journey Chrysler Dealership. Initial estimates indicate about 400 vehicles were damaged, and the exterior of one of the businesses resulted in more than $500,000 in damages.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect being calculative when damaging the vehicles in the parking lot.
The suspect is described as a white woman, 40 to 50 years old, with a shoulder-length blonde hair, and a heavy build.
She can be seen wearing glasses, gloves, a toque, and a surgical mask.
The suspect is believed to be driving a 2008-2013 Ford Escape.
The file has been taken over by the Investigational Support Team.
Anyone who has information, witnessed the incident, or might recognize the suspect is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at (604) 945-1550 and quote file number 2023-9099.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
No doubt an Enviro Mental terrorist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.