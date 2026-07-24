WATCH: BC rider loses motorcycle after pulling wheelie in front of highway patrol officer

A Richmond motorcyclist has lost both his motorcycle and his licence after speeding and performing a wheelie directly in front of a BC Highway Patrol officer on the Sea-to-Sky Highway.BC Highway Patrol said the incident happened on July 18 on Hwy. 99 near Furry Creek, where a laser speed reading clocked a blue Suzuki motorcycle travelling 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.A police motorcycle moved in behind the rider to record the temporary licence plate and find a safe location to conduct a traffic stop.Police said the motorcycle did not have the legally required mirrors, leaving the rider unaware an officer was only metres behind him.Instead of slowing down, the rider lifted the motorcycle into a wheelie and began weaving through traffic.“Once the motorcyclist realized that he was being pulled over by police, he was fully cooperative. He was not trying to flee; he was simply unaware that he was being watched,” said Sgt. Michael McLaughlin of BC Highway Patrol.“By then it was too late. He’d already accumulated too many offences to keep his motorcycle.”.The 20-year-old rider from Richmond held a valid Class 8 motorcycle learner's licence and had recently completed a previous driving prohibition.Police issued the rider a $483 ticket for excessive speeding — more than 60 km/h over the speed limit — and a $368 ticket for driving without due care and attention by stunt driving.His motorcycle was impounded for seven days at his expense, and police said he will also face at least three years of high-risk driver premiums and higher insurance costs exceeding $2,800.BC Highway Patrol also submitted a high-risk driving report to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles, which resulted in an additional six-month driving prohibition.McLaughlin said excessive speed and dangerous driving continue to pose serious risks on the Sea-to-Sky corridor.“Speeding and dangerous driving are serious concerns on the Sea to Sky. We will do everything we can to keep drivers safe and that means delivering real legal consequences,” he said.“Every major crash has the potential to shut this highway down. We need people to slow down, drive responsibly, and make the highway safe.”