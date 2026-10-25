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WATCH: BC teen caught driving 175 km/h by RCMP helicopter has father's Cadillac impounded for second time

WATCH: BC teen caught driving 175 km/h by RCMP helicopter has father's Cadillac impounded for second time
WATCH: BC teen caught driving 175 km/h by RCMP helicopter has father's Cadillac impounded for second time
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Bcpoli
Surrey
Abbotsford
Bc Highway Patrol
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Western Standard
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