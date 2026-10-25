WATCH: BC teen caught driving 175 km/h by RCMP helicopter has father's Cadillac impounded for second time

An 18-year-old Abbotsford driver has had his father's 2026 Cadillac SUV impounded for the second time in a month after an RCMP helicopter caught him travelling 175 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Hwy. 1.BC Highway Patrol says the novice driver was spotted weaving through traffic at excessive speeds near the Brunette Overpass in Coquitlam on October 13.At approximately 10 a.m., the RCMP's Air 1 helicopter observed a black Cadillac SUV travelling significantly faster than surrounding vehicles on the eastbound highway.A tactical flight officer recorded the vehicle travelling 85 km/h over the posted speed limit and immediately contacted BC Highway Patrol.The helicopter continued tracking the Cadillac as it travelled across the Port Mann Bridge and into Surrey, where officers intercepted the vehicle just west of 200 St.“Air 1 followed from above until the black Cadillac was pulled over by BC Highway Patrol just west of 200th in Surrey,” said BC Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McLaughlin.“Weaving through traffic while more than 80 over the limit is unacceptably dangerous. We want every driver to see this video and understand that we’re using every tool at our disposal, including helicopters a thousand metres above your head, to keep our roads safer.”Police released a 54-second video showing the Cadillac speeding past other vehicles while officers monitored its movements from the helicopter.During the pursuit, the helicopter crew expressed surprise at how quickly the SUV was accelerating.“Oh, he's cooking,” the pilot remarked after being told the Cadillac was travelling 175 km/h.The crew also used infrared technology to examine the vehicle's heat signature, observing little heat beyond its tires..The helicopter maintained surveillance until an unmarked BC Highway Patrol vehicle activated its emergency lights and pulled the Cadillac over on the highway shoulder.Officers subsequently discovered the SUV belonged to the driver's father.They also learned the same teenager had been caught excessively speeding in the same vehicle just one month earlier, resulting in a previous impoundment.The 18-year-old, who holds a novice driver's licence, was issued a $368 ticket for excessive speeding under British Columbia's Motor Vehicle Act.The Cadillac was also ordered impounded for seven days, with towing and storage expenses charged to the registered owner, the driver's father.However, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) may increase the impoundment period to 30 days because this was the driver's second excessive speeding offence.Police say the teenager also faces increased high-risk driver insurance premiums for at least three years.Those premiums, combined with other penalties and expenses, are expected to push the total financial consequences above $2,500.The driver's accumulated penalty points will also trigger a review of his novice licence, potentially resulting in a suspension.BC Highway Patrol says the incident demonstrates how police aircraft are being used to identify dangerous driving that may otherwise go undetected by ground patrols.The RCMP's Air 1 helicopter can monitor traffic from approximately 1,000 metres above the roadway, allowing officers to observe dangerous driving without motorists necessarily realizing they are being watched.“Just because you can’t see the police doesn’t mean that we’re not there,” McLaughlin said.“RCMP Air Services plays a crucial role in all kinds of police files, and next time you see a helicopter overhead, consider slowing down.”Police released the video as a warning to other motorists about the consequences of excessive speeding and the growing use of aerial enforcement on British Columbia highways.