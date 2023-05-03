Peter Milobar

People and municipalities want a province-wide ban on open use of hard drugs like fentanyl, cocaine, and crack in playgrounds and water parks.

 Courtesy Peter Milobar/Facebook

British Columbia United MLA Peter Milobar (Kamloops-North Thompson) said the provincial government needs to stop people from using drugs in parks and playgrounds. 

“What the public wants, what mayors in Kelowna, New Westminster, other mayors and councils around this province, is a simple province-wide ban around parks and playgrounds,” said Milobar in a Tuesday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

