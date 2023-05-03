British Columbia United MLA Peter Milobar (Kamloops-North Thompson) said the provincial government needs to stop people from using drugs in parks and playgrounds.
“What the public wants, what mayors in Kelowna, New Westminster, other mayors and councils around this province, is a simple province-wide ban around parks and playgrounds,” said Milobar in a Tuesday video.
“And this government is refusing to allow that to happen.”
Milobar said what parents want is their child going on a slide without needing to call a drug intervention officer to deal with a person overdosing. He added they “want the tool to be able to try to enforce and move people along, help them get treatment when they are causing a problem around slides, around swings, around waterparks.”
“So when will this soft-on-crime premier listen to the communities instead of the Pivot Legal Society, actually bring in a province-wide ban on the open use of fentanyl, crack, heroin, and other hard drugs around our kids’ playgrounds and beaches?” he said.
BC Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside responded by saying municipalities understand well what their obligations are under the Public Health Act.
“And they routinely engage with health authorities and public health officials with respect to public health matters,” said Whiteside.
“This is no different.”
Despite the BC government decriminalizing drugs, she said there are no limits on the tools municipalities have to stop open use. It is holding ongoing discussions with municipalities.
BC decriminalized personal possession of various illicit drugs for three years effective January.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
