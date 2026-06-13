WATCH: Berlin police engage with tour guide displaying German flag near Reichstag

A video circulating on social media shows Berlin police officers interacting with a man holding a German national flag while leading a small group in an open area near the Reichstag building. The footage, which appears to have been recorded recently, depicts a brief discussion between the officers and members of the group, including the flag bearer.In the video, a man holding the black-red-gold German flag on a pole is seen addressing police. He states, “I’m German, and this is the German flag!” Officers in standard Berlin police uniforms are present, with several approaching the group. One individual in the group says, “I’ll do that and I’ll go,” before the interaction continues with further conversation. .The scene takes place outdoors on a paved and grassy area under a partly cloudy sky, consistent with the Platz der Republik square directly in front of the German parliament.No arrests are visible in the footage, and the man retains the flag throughout the recorded interaction.This area is subject to specific local regulations regarding organized groups, tours, and large gatherings due to security considerations and parliamentary operations.Permits or notifications are often required for commercial or guided activities in the vicinity.Displaying the German national flag is legal across Germany and is a common expression of national identity.The video has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) with captions claiming that police stopped the tour guide because the flag was “offensive to those who are not identifying with Germany.”However, the footage itself does not show officers citing offense, identity issues, or demands to remove the flag. Instead, it records a conversational exchange in which the flag bearer asserts his right to display it.