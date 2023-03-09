The video shows Poilievre denouncing Bernier for attending the World Economic Forum.
“I think Maxime really has to come clean on why he attended the World Economic Forum, why he was involved with that, why he proposed free trade with communist China, why he said he admires the freedoms that exist in communist China,” said Poilievre.
“And I would denounce him for making those comments as well.”
Bernier said he has explained this multiple times. He added videos have been published about this.
The PPC leader went on to say Poilievre needs to explain why he promotes globalist policies such as mass immigration and the Paris Climate Accord. He said these policies are part of the United Nations globalist agenda.
While he might not have gone to the WEF, Bernier said he “pushes the exact same anti-Canadian polices.” As for his past comments on China, those were from 2016 during his Conservative leadership campaign.
Bernier said he discarded that policy long ago. Since he founded the PPC, he said it has taken a hardline stance against China.
He accused Poilievre of being too scared of being labelled a racist to offer any real opposition. He said he will not say the words Chinese Communist Party.
Bernier concluded by saying if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Poilievre, and the political establishment were not focused on the Ukraine War, they could “take real threats like Communist China more seriously.” He encouraged Poilievre to check out the PPC’s platform.
“Unlike the Conservative party, we are not afraid to show off our policies,” he said.
The PPC said in January it had its best non-election quarter for donations since its inception, collecting more than $720,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.