WATCH: Bernier shames mainstream media for calling Tumbler Ridge shooter a woman

One politician has announced he must "tell the truth" about the Tumbler Ridge tragedy.Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, released a clip on X Friday warning about what he believes is a mental health crisis in the country, and Tumbler Ridge exemplifies it."The horrific shooting in Tumbler Ridge, BC, is a national tragedy," stated Bernier."It's one of the deadliest massacres in Canadian history."."In times like these, grief and sadness are very real — but not enough.""We must have the courage to speak the truth: The mainstream media and the police claimed the shooter was a woman.""This is false."Bernier points out that Jesse Strang (legal name Van Rootselaar), the Tumbler Ridge shooting suspect, was in fact a biological male.Two witnesses, Liam Irving and Juan van Heerden, told the Western Standard they both grew up seeing him at school, identifying Strang as transgender. .EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Tumbler Ridge mass shooting identified by locals as 'trans'.Bernier claims established politicians did not challenge the mainstream media's narrative that Strang was a woman."A young man [Strang] trapped in a delusion fueled by radical ideology that denies biological reality," Bernier stated.Bernier says Strang was actively encouraged to identify as a woman by pumping him with "dangerous drugs designed to suppress his natural development.""Encouraging delusion is child abuse," claimed Bernier..He says the tragedy "is an inevitable outcome of a society that has gone sick."Bernier also stresses it is sick "to refuse to acknowledge radical gender ideology had an impact on the shooter's behaviour."He warns that if Canada does not change its course soon — more lives may be lost."No kids are transgender, they are merely children who have been deceived," concluded Bernier..The Tumbler Ridge mass shooting occurred Tuesday at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.Nine have died from the attack, including the suspected shooter himself, two adults, and five children, with 25 injured.