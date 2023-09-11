US President Joe Biden said he was going to listen to the orders provided to him while giving a press conference in Vietnam.
“Staff, is there anybody that hasn’t spoken yet?” said Biden at a Sunday press conference.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Biden gets VERY confused during his "press conference" in Vietnam:"I'll just follow my orders here. Staff, is there anybody that hasn't spoken yet? I ain't calling on you." pic.twitter.com/8xSmP94ZZK— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023
Biden flipped through his notes and looked around as reporters waited for him to speak.
A reporter shouted out at him. He said he was taking five questions.
Carl Jackson Show host Carl Jackson said Biden was incoherent.
“Does anyone really believe this guy is in charge of anything?” said Jackson.
Does anyone really believe this guy is in charge of anything? https://t.co/7XGUcV6gee— Carl Jackson (@carljacksonshow) September 11, 2023
Bump Farms CEO Randy Bump admitted he shared it because the “Mainstream Media won’t report on this bumbling, lying, corrupt administration everyone repost on all social media sites.”
“@ABC @CBSNews @NBCNews @MSNBC @CNN @nytimes I dare you all to report this mess & embarrassing president,” said Bump.
Since Main Stream Media won’t report on this bumbling, lying, corrupt administration everyone repost on all social media sites. @ABC @CBSNews @NBCNews @MSNBC @CNN @nytimes I dare you all to report this mess & embarrassing president https://t.co/avqhQ9OCCJ— Randy Bump 🇺🇸 (@Bumper13) September 11, 2023
Biden had a major stumble while handing out degrees at the US Air Force Academy in June.
READ MORE: WATCH: Biden takes his worst fall yet
He turned to the side and started to walk away when he fell down.
He was helped up by US Air Force officials and walked back to his seat. This ordeal came after he had been standing for one-and-a-half hours to shake hands with each of the 921 graduating cadets.
