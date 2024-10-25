News

WATCH: Biden issues formal apology for American Indian boarding schools

"There's no excuse that this apology took 50 years to make," Biden said.
Joe Biden
Joe BidenScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Joe Biden
Arizona
American Indian
boarding schools
formal apology
Laveen Village
Gila River Indian Community

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news