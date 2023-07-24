Stolen TV

Two B.C. bandits are facing charges after attempting to Netflix and thrill.

The pair allegedly swiped a 75" television from a Nanaimo Walmart before speeding away, tightly gripping the unsecured big screen to the roof of their car, Mounties said.

