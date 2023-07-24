Two B.C. bandits are facing charges after attempting to Netflix and thrill.
The pair allegedly swiped a 75" television from a Nanaimo Walmart before speeding away, tightly gripping the unsecured big screen to the roof of their car, Mounties said.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
Two B.C. bandits are facing charges after attempting to Netflix and thrill.
The pair allegedly swiped a 75" television from a Nanaimo Walmart before speeding away, tightly gripping the unsecured big screen to the roof of their car, Mounties said.
The theft, captured on video, occurred around 7 p.m. on June 8 at a Walmart which is located in the Woodgrove Centre.
When the Mounties were called they were a man and woman were seen carrying the large box that contained the TV out of the store.
The suspects then shuffled to their vehicle, placed the box on the roof of their vehicle and drove off.
A Mountie on the scene said the box had simply been dropped on the roof of the vehicle and was held in place by the driver reaching up with his left hand, and the passenger's out-stretched right hand.
The vehicle plate and clothing worn by the suspects were noted by the officer, which later pay dividends.
Just three hours later, the TV bandits, wearing the same clothing and driving the same vehicle, were located at a gas station in central Nanaimo.
A 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both from Nanaimo, were arrested for theft under $5,000 and taken into police custody.
The Mounties said a search of the trunk of the vehicle later found parts from the stolen television, however, the television itself was not recovered.
It is unclear if the TV flew off the roof of the car in the unplanned getaway, and if the parts were what was left of the stolen item.
The suspects were later released on an undertaking, with their first court appearance set for September 6, in Nanaimo Provincial Court.
The search for the stolen television continues.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
The car’s pronouns are truck!
That's shameful. Never assume, always ask! :-)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.