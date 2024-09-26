WATCH: Billboard Chris speaks to UN on gender transitioning as child abuse

Canadian Chris Elston, known as “Billboard Chris,” on Wednesday told United Nations delegates that gender transitioning minors is child abuse. Elston, a father of two, left his career in finance to fight to protect children from undergoing irreversible medical interventions like surgery and taking hormones (puberty blockers).Addressing the UN in Geneva, Elston called for immediate action to “stop this child abuse.”“I'm here to speak for children being irreversibly harmed by health professionals practicing what is falsely referred to as gender-affirming care,” Elston told delegates. “It is not caring to stop the development of children with puberty blockers — these are repurposed chemical castration and cancer drugs.”.EXCLUSIVE: Calgary dad warns of ‘mature minor’ designation allowing children to transition without parental consent.“Children are being sterilized, and having healthy body parts cut off… girls as young as 12 are having their breasts removed, and 16-year-old boys are being castrated. State encroachments on parental rights is worsening outcomes," said Elston.“Children have the human right to grow up with their bodies intact. It is time the member states of the United Nations use the resolutions, procedures, and other tools at their disposal, to stop this child abuse.”.WATCH: Canadian 'Billboard Chris' blasts Australian government's gender obsession in court.Elston last week on the Niall Boylan Podcast discussed his international advocacy work at various institutions, including the UN Human Rights Council, where he recently spoke on the subject. His intent is to educate parents and the general public on the risks and yet undetermined long-term consequences of gender transitioning for minors. "What are we doing, telling kids they’re born in the wrong body?" remarked Elston on the podcast..Alberta minors made 2,700 hormone therapy requests, had 26 mastectomies last year.Elston, who has also quietly worked with political leaders from several countries on gender policy, said he’s optimistic people are starting to pushback against gender ideology and have discussions about the ethics of such medical procedures. "The more people learn, the more they realize how wrong this is," he told Boylan. .More than 600 Canadian girls 18 and under have had mastectomies since 2018.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.