News

WATCH: Billboard Chris speaks to UN on gender transitioning as child abuse

Chris “Billboard Chris” Elston
Chris “Billboard Chris” ElstonWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
United Nations
Puberty Blockers
Un Human Rights Council
Chris Elston
legislation to curb gender-affirming care for minors
Canada's Billboard Chris
gender transitioning minors
trans surgery

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news