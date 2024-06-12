WATCH: Biological male seeks uterus transplant just to have abortion

A clip showing a biological male who identifies as female talking about how he longs to have an abortion has resurfaced on social media. The unidentified trans person on TikTok said he wants to have a uterus transplanted into his body from a healthy and willing biological female who identifies as male. He promised to take good care of his acquired anatomy should the hypothetical surgery be successful, starting with being the first man to ever have an abortion. In a clip first presented on the Megyn Kelly show in July 2023 (approximately 55 minutes into the video), the man, wearing star-shaped rose-tinted glasses and a trans/pride/progress flag behind him, says he wants to “be the first trans woman to have a successful uterus transplant. Ovaries and eggs included.” “And I want to be the first trans woman to have an abortion.”.“I will let a doctor cut the organs out of a willing, healthy, trans-masculine donor, place them in my body, I will devote myself heart and soul to their after-care.”He said he would have “as much gay sex as it takes with as many trans women as it takes.”“Let the transphobes and homophones scratch their heads wondering what to make of it. I want to be the first trans woman to have an abortion.”Prior to presenting the clip, Kelly discussed with guest Helen Joyce, author of Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality, the concept of Autogynephilia. Joyce in her book concluded “almost anything coded female or feminine can cause an intense erotic arousal that seems to simultaneously animate and discredit the autogynephilia’s desire to have a female bodies so they get turned on by anything female or feminine.”This includes “people seeking erotic fantasies of pushing a baby buggies, joining a knitting circle, being called “ma'am,” having bubblegum blowing contests with little girls, wearing clip on earrings, taking birth control pills, having a pap smear test, and so on,” read Kelly from Joyce’s book. “And we want to say they often eroticized aspects of (being a) woman that most women dislike, such as menstruation, undergoing intimate medical examinations, experiencing sexism, or wearing uncomfortable clothes.”“There is a specific category of men, and one of those for this particular group of men, is ‘I want to join absolutely everything that’s for women.’”“You'd be amazed how many trans women insist that they get menstrual cramps, and that it’s caused by the same-sex hormones they’re taking. You can't have menstrual cramps if you don't have a uterus, because it’s the uterus that’s cramping.”“It’s so obvious. But they get off on this.”