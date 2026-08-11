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WATCH: Bird-Bouncing? Pigeon trainers spark complaints in Erin, Ontario

Residents question cultural practice after repeated trespassing and disturbing public displays
Kabutarbazi is a South Asian method of training racing pigeons
Kabutarbazi is a South Asian method of training racing pigeonsWestern Standard
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Ontario
Immigration
Property Rights
Erin
Kabutarbazi
Culture clash
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