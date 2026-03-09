News

WATCH: Blackfoot rendition of 'O Canada' at Flames game reignites anthem debate online

Siksika Nation singer Dilayna Blackhorse.
Siksika Nation singer Dilayna Blackhorse. X screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary Flames
Nhl
Jully Black
O Canada
Siksika Nation
Edmonton Oilers
Nashville Predators
Scotiabank Saddledome
Siksika
Blackfoot
Carolina Hurricanes
JP Saxe
JP Saxe O Canada
O Canada backlash
O Canada anthem controversy
Dilayna Blackhorse
Kiyo Bruno

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news