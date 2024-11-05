WATCH: Bloc, Liberals argue over whether Trump could 'drive people into Canada'

Bloc Quebecois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe is afraid "immigration could skyrocket" from the US should former President Donald Trump be re-elected south of the border on Tuesday. Trump "wants to deport 18 million people," said Brunelle-Duceppe at Question Period Monday, and asked if the Liberals are prepared to manage an influx of people trying to enter Canada illegally. Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller retorted "it's maybe premature to be talking about that." Last time Trump was elected, said Brunelle-Duceppe, "the result was Roxham Road.""And we're still suffering the consequences."