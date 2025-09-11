WATCH: 'Bloodlusty' BC social worker celebrates Charlie Kirk assassination

A social worker in British Columbia has been called out for celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.Devon Cassidy, who was until recently employed by Legal Aid BC, said she was "bloodlusty for people who have it coming," and suggested it would be "great if they just kept doing this."."Charlie Kirk got shot and he's dead," Cassidy said while cackling in a video obtained by @l3v1at4an on X. "Finally somebody with a gun — which is almost everybody in the f*ckin' states — grew a pair and f*cking went and shot somebody on the right side. Thank you! Can we keep this up, please?"She went on to admit that she felt "joyful" upon hearing the news that Kirk had been assassinated."I have zero empathy for anybody on the right," Cassidy declared. "Bye, Charlie Kirk. Next!"She followed that up by making a finger pistol and pretending to fire..UPDATED: FBI releases photo of Charlie Kirk's assassin; Ammo engraved with trans message."I'm not claiming to be tolerant," Cassidy added. "I'm very bloodlusty for people who have it coming. It continues to build — this internalized rage for so many things. It would be great if they actually kept doing this, only can you televise it, please?".Among those who called Cassidy out was OneBC leader and MLA Dallas Brodie.."We fund Legal Aid BC each year with our tax dollars," she wrote in a post on X. "Today I call on Attorney General Niki Sharma to investigate and remove employees of publicly funded institutions, such as Devon Cassidy, who openly advocate political violence, and to seek the maximum accountability allowed under the law."Brodie also called on Premier David Eby to "ensure that universities and other publicly funded bodies investigate and discipline anyone fomenting radicalism by celebrating or advocating for terrorism or other lawless violence."This is not the first time Cassidy has celebrated political violence. Following the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in 2024, she said in a video she was "sorry that he didn't die." At that time, she was employed by Island Health as a community outreach worker..Following public backlash, Legal Aid BC released a statement denouncing "offensive content circulating online.""We are aware of a recently circulated online video featuring a former employee," Legal Aid BC wrote. "The video contains statements and views that are deeply offensive and do not align with the core values, principles, or mission of our organization."The organization emphasized that "the views expressed in this video are solely those of the individual and do not reflect the beliefs or stance of Legal Aid BC. Our organization remains committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and the content in question would be considered a violation of that policy.""At LABC, we are dedicated to fostering an environment rooted in respect, inclusion, and integrity," they added. "We condemn hate of any kind and reaffirm our commitment to promoting a positive, safe, and welcoming community for our employees, partners, and the public."