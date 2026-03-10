News

WATCH: BMW driver does donuts around Calgary cops

In an undisclosed location in Calgary, a clip posted online has made the rounds, showing a BMW doing circles around a Calgary Police Service (CPS) car.
Blue BMW, CPS
Blue BMW, CPS(Background photo): GrokAI (Photos in frame): YEWAVE X clip
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police Service
Calgary
Cps
City Of Calgary
X
yegwave
BMW driver does donuts around Calgary cops
BMW does donuts around CPS car
x clip
X calgary police clip
city of Calgary drivers
Calgary drivers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news