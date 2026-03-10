WATCH: BMW driver does donuts around Calgary cops

In an undisclosed location in Calgary, a clip posted online has made the rounds, showing a BMW doing circles around a Calgary Police Service (CPS) car.YEGWAVE, an Alberta news account on X, posted the video on Monday, stating the fast and furious events happened "the other day."In the clip, a blue BMW car circled its prey (the CPS SUV) doing donuts around the officer's car — while one onlooker filmed it, as one of the few egging the driver on."Yo, that's the chillest cop ever," stated the person filming.In under a minute after the BMW was done doing donuts, it stopped, and a CPS siren went off..The Western Standard reached out to CPS to get context on the clip, but they stated they cannot look into the matter without knowing the date, time, and location.Diving into the comments section of the post, one user, Kevin Pham, wonders, "How did he not get arrested?""I’m sure a guy that can afford to trick out a BMW can afford the ticket," user James Griesbach stated.Another user, Don't be crazy, speculated on the location, "You should specify that it's the NE."."Need more of these police officers, know the difference between danger and fun," shared theAlbertaSpaceCowboy.