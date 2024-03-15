News

WATCH: Boeing whistleblower predicted he might end up dead, said he is ‘not suicidal’ prior to death

Boeing whistleblower predicted he might end up dead, said he is ‘not suicidal’ prior to death
Boeing whistleblower predicted he might end up dead, said he is ‘not suicidal’ prior to deathWall Street Silver/Twitter/ABC News screengrab
Loading content, please wait...
Coroner Report
North Carolina
Boeing whistleblower John Barnett
gunshot wound
Boeing quality manager

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news