Boston Children’s Hospital Gender Multispeciality Service (GeMS) director Dr. Jeremi Carswell said children often know they are transgender from the moment they can express themselves.
“We have parents who tell us that their kids knew from the minute they were born practically,” said Carswell in a Sunday video.
“Actions like refusing to get a haircut, standing to urinate, trying to stand to urinate, refusing to stand to urinate, trying on siblings’ clothing, playing with the ‘opposite gender’ toys, things like that.”
Carswell said there are a number of young people realizing they are transgender or gender diverse later on in life. She added what GeMS is seeing from these people is they “always sort of knew something was off and didn’t have the understanding to know that they might be trans or different gender identity than the one they had been assigned.”
She concluded by saying this is “a growing population that we are seeing and that’s being recognized as trans and able to be treated.”
GeMS psychologist Dr. Kerry McGregor said in August its gender clinic sees “a variety of young children, all the way down to ages 2 and 3.”
“When they come into the clinic, they’ll see one of our psychologists, and we’ll be talking to them about their gender,” said McGregor.
“We’ll be talking to their family about how to best support that child.”
