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WATCH: Bradford calls Chow’s tax record the biggest bait and switch in Toronto history

Councillor says mayor’s housing targets have collapsed and unfunded promises will mean more tax hikes
WATCH: Bradford calls Chow’s tax record the biggest bait and switch in Toronto history
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Ontario
Mayor
Toronto
Debate
Mayor Olivia Chow
Brad Bradford
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Western Standard
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