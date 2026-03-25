WATCH: 'Brampton man' arrested after repeated dangerous driving incidents

TORONTO — A Brampton man is facing multiple charges after Peel Regional Police say he fled officers on several occasions and was arrested following a coordinated stop by the force’s Safer Roads Team.Police said the investigation began on March 18 at approximately 11:45 a.m., when officers were alerted to a prohibited driver after an Automated Licence Plate Reader identified a vehicle in the area of Bovaird Dr. and Sunforest Dr. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly fled at a high rate of speed.The following day about 8 a.m., officers located the same vehicle near Sunforest Dr. and Wexford Rd. Police coordinated a plan to arrest the driver and moved in when the vehicle began to travel..According to investigators, the driver attempted to evade arrest by reversing into a police cruiser. Officers then used multiple cruisers to contain the vehicle and prevent further flight. Police said the approach avoided the need for a pursuit and reduced potential risk to the public.Upon arrest, officers allegedly found the driver in possession of a replica firearm.Police allege the accused had been involved in three previous incidents in which he fled from officers attempting traffic stops. In each case, investigators say the driving behaviour posed a significant risk to public safety.According to a video posted by Peel Regional Police, Immigration services have been contacted.Iqbal Dhatt, 34, of Brampton, has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts each of flight from police and dangerous operation, as well as mischief over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose..Additional charges include failure to comply with a release order, racing a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, and failing to surrender required vehicle documentation.Dhatt was held in custody pending a bail hearing.Police said the investigation remains ongoing and further charges may be laid. The Canada Border Services Agency has also launched a separate immigration-related investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.