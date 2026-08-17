WATCH: 'Brampton men' charged in schoolyard double murder

TORONTO — Peel Regional Police have charged three adults and two youths in connection with a double homicide on the grounds of a Brampton elementary school in April.On April 3 at approximately 10:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the St. Joachim Elementary School grounds near Rutherford Road and Weybridge Trail. They found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A short distance away near Weybridge Trail, officers located a male youth with a gunshot wound. Both victims had been shot at the same location; one attempted to flee before collapsing. Despite life-saving efforts, both died at the scene.At the request of the families, police have not publicly identified the victims.Investigators from the Homicide Bureau arrested five people between May and July. Jahnoi Bell, 21, of Brampton faces two counts of first-degree murder. Two 17-year-old youths from Brampton each face two counts of first-degree murder. One of the youths also faces multiple firearms charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number..Mcaium Aarons, 25, of Toronto — who was on probation at the time — is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and breach of a probation order. Jayden Christmah, 23, of Orangeville faces a charge of possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking. The five accused face a combined 16 charges and remain in custody pending bail hearings. The identities of the youths are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.Police recovered five firearms during the investigation. Three were found in the immediate area — a .22-calibre firearm, a 9 mm handgun and a 5.56-calibre long gun — with a fourth located by a K-9 unit on an adjacent street and a fifth recovered after a search warrant at a Brampton residence.Insp. Mike Mavity said investigators identified two separate groups involved in the incident, with one deceased from each group. Police do not believe the shooting was gang-related. .While officers initially thought an altercation had broken out, Mavity said an “aspect of criminality” brought the groups together. He described the involvement of the two 17-year-olds as “extremely concerning,” noting that by the end of July Peel had recorded over 116 shootings and just under 1,000 rounds of ammunition fired.“Two lives were cut short by gun violence, leaving families and a community to grieve,” said Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah. “This investigation has been relentless, and these arrests are an important step toward holding those responsible accountable.”Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown extended condolences to the victims’ families and called for all levels of government to collaborate against illegal firearms.You can watch the police update on the investigation below.